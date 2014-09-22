Visit Buffalo Niagara to move to Brisbane Building

Visit Buffalo Niagara, the agency that seeks to lure tourists to Buffalo and market the region’s attractions to visitors, is trying to make itself more visible and attractive by moving its offices and downtown Visitors Center to a more central site.

The agency formerly known as the Buffalo Niagara Convention and Visitors Bureau is relocating several blocks down Main Street from its longtime base at the Market Arcade Building at 615-623 Main to the prominent Brisbane Building at Lafayette Square.

At its new home at 403 Main, the agency will occupy 7,000 square feet on the sixth floor for its main offices, while its Visitors Center will take up 1,000 square feet of first-floor storefront space at the corner of Washington and Clinton streets.

The move will take place Oct. 29, a Wednesday, with phones still working and the offices fully operational by the following Monday. “It should be very seamless,” said Patrick Kaler, president and CEO of Visit Buffalo Niagara.

Kaler said the tourism agency sought to move because its lease was up this fall, it had too much space and officials wanted to be more centrally located to reach visitors.

The organization had been in about 9,000 square feet at the Market Arcade, but used to have more than 25 employees in its offices, as well as the Buffalo Niagara Film Commission. Now, though, it has 20 employees, while the Film Commission became a separate entity and moved to the WNED offices.

“When we first moved into the Market Arcade Building, our organization was larger as far as staff, so we’ve had a lot of unused space that we were paying for that we didn’t necessarily need,” he said.

Kaler said the agency, in working with brokers, had explored various options and looked closely at eight to 10 specific locations, but identified the Brisbane as the best because of its centrality.

Both the upstairs office and first-floor space face the square, and the Visitors Center will now be across from the Hotel@The Lafayette, opposite the new Hilton Garden Inn at the Tishman Building and a block from the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center.

“That’s going to give us the ability to be more centrally located, more visible from the street as people are driving down Washington,” Kaler said. “It’s just going to be much more visible.”

The 10-year lease also is a big gain for the Brisbane, which is owned and managed personally by the Hunt family, which also owns Hunt Real Estate Corp. The building is now about 84 percent occupied, and will be fully leased out on the first floor, putting it “in about the best shape ever,” said Stephen N. Hunt, manager and partner at Brisbane Realty Associates LLC.

“This is a tremendous deal for our building,” he said. “It is a perfect use for both the 1,000 square-foot first floor visitors’ area facing Lafayette Square and the 7,000 square feet on the sixth floor facing Lafayette Square. A lot of new people will be visiting the building, which should help our other tenants.”

Meanwhile, Nick Sinatra, whose Sinatra & Company Realty bought the Market Arcade building from the city, said he knew of VBN’s plans to leave before the purchase, and already has two other tenants in mind for the space.

But he’s also waiting on a possible decision to expand by one of the existing occupants, CEPA Gallery. “They want more space, and so we will be as accommodating to them as possible in the building, as I consider them our artist anchor and very important to the vision we have for the building long-term,” Sinatra said.

