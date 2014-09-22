D'AMATO, Robert F.

D'AMATO D'AMATO - Robert F. September 21, 2014, age 77, of Depew, NY, beloved husband of Roberta L. "Bobbie" (nee Tychulski) D'Amato; dear father of Kimmarie L. (Stephen White) D'Amato; son of the late Lena and Vincent D'Amato; brother of Joseph (late Dorothy) D'Amato, Norman (Joann) D'Amato and Charlene (Harold) Kern; brother-in-law of Christine Mekarski; also survived by nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. The family will be present Tuesday and Wednesday from 2-7 PM at the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 1024 French Road (west of Borden Road). Family and friends are invited to assemble Thursday at 9:30 AM in Blessed Mother Theresa of Calcutta Parish (St. James Church/St. Augustine's Church), 496 Terrace Blvd., Depew, NY to celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial. Robert was a 42 year employee of the Erie County Highway Department, a former Marine with the U.S. Fleet Marine Force Pacific, a member of the Marine Corps League Niagara Frontier 239, American Legion, D.A.V., Pvt. Leonard Post, AFSCME and the Cheektowaga Seniors. Please share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com