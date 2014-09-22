Little People on ballot for Toy Hall of Fame

East Aurora’s own Fisher-Price Little People may be joining Barbie and G.I. Joe in the National Toy Hall of Fame.

The toys are among 12 finalists for the 2014 induction, which also includes American Girl dolls, bubbles, Hess Toy Trucks, little green army men, My Little Pony, Operation Skill Game, paper airplane, pots and pans, Rubik’s Cube, Slip’N Slide and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

The Strong National Museum of Play in Rochester is home to the National Toy Hall of Fame. It selects inductees according to its icon status, longevity, innovation and how much it fosters learning and creativity.

Toys are nominated by the public, then narrowed down by a group of curators, educators and historians. A national selection committee reviews the final list and votes for their top picks.

Only two finalists will be inducted. The winners will be announced Nov. 6.

Little People have had several makeovers since they were first introduced in 1959. Originally made of brightly painted wood, they’ve become larger, chunkier and more detailed over the years. They’re now made of plastic.