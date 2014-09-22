Letter: Bread and circuses will lead to demise

Bread and circuses will lead to demise

The Roman Empire collapsed, so it is reported, because the majority of Romans were no longer invested in it. In the last gasps of control, the elites kept the masses enthralled with free food and the fights of gladiators at the stadiums. The focus of the emperor was keeping the colonies safe by hiring non-Roman warriors.

As we read The Buffalo News lately, we find the major focus on circuses – the Buffalo Bills and Sabres.

A recent article, “U.S. wealth gap takes toll on state revenue sources,” notes that states are taking in less revenue but are still under pressure to spend more money on education and infrastructure for economic growth. Since increasing taxes is politically challenging, infrastructure is allowed to age and crumble. So low taxes and little government regulations result in slow or no growth, which further results in unemployment. This causes an employee glut and employer control.

Another article, “Taxpayers and workers gouged by labor-law dodge,” indicates that workers are treated as subcontractors so employers do not withhold income taxes, file payroll taxes, pay unemployment taxes or provide workers’ compensation.

The federal government is starved for taxes to pay for infrastructure remedies. The worker is exposed with no economic safety net when losing a job or getting injured. I wonder where the tipping point is when the majority of Americans no longer feel invested in an economy rigged to benefit so few.

In fighting the terrorist group ISIS, if we are not going to put boots on the ground, who are we going to pay to fight that battle for us? It took awhile for the Roman Empire to collapse. The News is providing data for the potential demise of the American dream.

Richard Czarnecki

Sanborn