Canisius HS football ranked 49th in nation by USA Today

Canisius' big wins the last two weeks have earned it part of the national high school football spotlight, and what a week for it to happen.

The Crusaders (3-0) are ranked 49th in this week's USA Today high school football rankings. Its Super 25 poll is followed by a "The Next 25" for a top 50.

Canisius is coming off resounding victories over defending Class AA state champion Aquinas of Rochester two weeks ago (34-0) and at Walsh Jesuit of Ohio on Friday night (43-7).

Aquinas had been ranked 48th in the USA Today rankings before the game with Canisius. No team from New York State was ranked by USA Today last week. Walsh Jesuit was ranked as the Cleveland.com's 22th best team before it lost to Canisius.

For the Crusaders, it's another week, another big matchup. Canisius, the defending champion of the Monsignor Martin Association, and Jamestown, the defending champion of Section VI Class AA, will meet at 7 p.m. Friday at Jamestown's Strider Field. The two teams tied for the No. 1 spot in the final Buffalo News large school poll last season.

The Canisius-Jamestown matchup was highlighted in our season preview as Western New York has rarely seen a public-private meeting of top teams such as this one.