Amherst's Daven Oskvig wins Rochester Marathon

Daven Oskvig of Amherst won the Rochester Marathon Sunday in a time of 2 hours, 45 minutes and 40 seconds.

He finished 32 seconds ahead of Rochester's Jeffrey Cavallaro.

[bn_tweet url="https://twitter.com/LaurenPetracca/status/513694484073578496"]

Oskvig, pastor of Elma United Methodist Church, wrote a first-person account for The News last spring regarding his running in the 2013 Boston Marathon (he finished before the act of terrorism at the finish line).