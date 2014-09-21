Where we live: Elma/Marilla/Wales

Elma/Marilla/Wales

Residents of Marilla can obtain free rabies vaccinations for their cats and dogs on Saturday.

A town-sponsored clinic runs from 1 to 3 p.m., or while supplies last, at the Community Center, 1810 Two Rod Road.

This week:

• Marilla’s ninth annual AG Day will be held from noon to 5 p.m. today. The Pro Farm Tractor Pulls begin at noon at the Firemen’s Grounds, and there will be live music at the pavilion. Admission is free.

• Elma’s Conservation Board meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Town Hall, 1600 Bowen Road.

• A Marilla Town Board work session begins at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Town Hall, 1810 Two Rod Road.

• The Wales Town Board will hold a special meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Town Hall, 12345 Big Tree Road. A workshop will follow.

• Elma’s Multiple Dwelling Code Committee meets at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Town Hall.

• Friends of the Elma Library is holding a book sale Friday and Saturday at Elma Senior Center, 3007 Bowen Road. Presale admission is $5 to enter at 9 a.m. Friday, then admission is free from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, when a bag sale will be held.