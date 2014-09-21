Niagara Falls fire brought under control flares up again

NIAGARA FALLS – At least 50 firefighters from several companies continued Sunday night to battle flare ups of a major fire that originally broke out on Saturday afternoon at a large manufacturing paper plant in Niagara Falls, officials said.

The fire at the Greenpac/Norampac plants had been declared under control about noon on Sunday, after some firefighting crews from the city and its mutual aid partners had been there for almost a full day.

But the blaze flared up again in the north end of the sprawling complex about 6:30 p.m. Sunday, according to a fire dispatcher.

Once those flames were extinguished, still more were spotted in stacked bundles of paper material located outdoors at the plant on Packard Road and Royal Avenue where corrugated board and lightweight liner board are manufactured.

Fire chiefs had begun releasing crews from the scene Sunday afternoon when the new flare up occurred, according to the fire dispatcher’s office.

Firefighters were expected to remain on the scene Sunday night into this morning with crews continuing to rotate in and out of service.

