Discount Diva: Sites offer savings that add up

Instead of getting nickled and dimed by retailers, turn the tables and squeeze a few cents out of them instead. It adds up! Here’s how:

• SavingStar.com. Electronically clip couponlike offers and have the savings directly deposited into an online account.

Link your store loyalty reward card or take a picture of your receipt using the SavingStar smartphone app and, once you’ve accumulated at least $5 in savings, you can have the money directly deposited into your banking or PayPal account, put on an Amazon gift card or donated to charity.

You can also use SavingStar as a shopping portal, entering retailer websites from SavingStar.com, and get up to 10 percent cash back on online purchases.

Try also: Cellfire, an app that sends coupons to your loyalty cards and shows you available savings when you walk into a store.

• Upromise. When you link your credit card, debit card or loyalty rewards card to your Upromise account, a portion of eligible purchases gets automatically deposited into an account to be used toward higher education costs.

You’ll get 8 percent back on eligible dining purchases and 5 percent back on eligible hotel bookings. If you buy at least 20 gallons of gas per month at participating Exxon and Mobil gas stations, you’ll get 1 cent back per gallon. You can also use the Upromise website as a shopping portal and get up to 8 percent back from participating stores.

Try also: SmarterBucks, an app that helps you earn money toward higher education by getting cash back on purchases, selling your used books and electronics or taking consumer surveys.

• Qmee. When you link Qmee with your search engine, a row of Qmee search results will appear alongside your usual search results, each with a price tag next to it. When you click the Qmee result, the amount (say, 7 cents) will be deposited into your Qmee piggy bank. You can cash out any time with PayPal.

Try also: Swagbucks, a company that awards random “swagbucks” when you use its search engine, answer its surveys, watch its videos (with ads), shop through its portals or use its special offers. They can be redeemed for gift cards.

• ibotta. From the app, tap on offers you want ($1 off milk, 50 cents off pretzels), unlock the reward by doing such tasks as watching an ad or answering a survey question, then redeem your rewards by photographing your purchase receipt.

The money you earn is put into your ibotta account within 48 hours and can be cashed out through PayPal or Venmo once you earn at least $5. You can also earn money by linking your account to your store loyalty rewards cards.

Try also: Receipt Hog. Get points for uploading pictures of your shopping receipts and cash them in through PayPal or Amazon.

