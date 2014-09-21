Chargers’ Oliver gets his feet wet in NFL debut

San Diego rookie running back Branden Oliver said he didn’t need to pinch himself when he stepped onto the field for his first NFL game Sunday.

He had been imagining it for most of his life.

“I always felt like I belonged in the NFL, since I was a little kid,” Oliver said in the Chargers’ locker room after San Diego’s 22-10 victory over the Buffalo Bills. “Nobody could tell me that I wouldn’t be here. It’s something I always desired it in my heart, and God knew that. He got me here, and I wouldn’t be here without him.”

Oliver, the greatest running back in University at Buffalo history, beat the odds as an undrafted free agent signee by making the Chargers’ roster.

He had three carries for 12 yards against the Bills.

Now it looks like he has gone from No. 4 to No. 2 on the Chargers’ running back depth chart.

San Diego lost starter Ryan Matthews last week to a knee injury that will sideline him about five weeks. Then early in Sunday’s game they lost third-down back Danny Woodhead to what’s feared will be a season-ending ankle injury. That leaves Oliver as the backup to veteran Donald Brown.

“I’m still learning from Donald,” Oliver said. “I’m still going to learn from Danny and from Ryan. Things happen and you’ve got to be ready to go. I’m very confident, especially after how I felt today, even though it wasn’t that many plays.”

Oliver is only 5-foot-8, but he’s a muscular 208 pounds and was a punishing north-south runner during his UB career. He set UB school records for career rushing yards (4,049) and for rushing yards in a season (1,513 last year). UB coach Jeff Quinn calls Oliver the toughest player he ever has coached.

Oliver got stuffed for no gain on his first carry. But he showed his ability to hit the hole hard on his next two, a 6-yard run to the weak side off right tackle and a 6-yard run on a counter behind a pulling guard to the left. Both gains came on the opening touchdown drive of the third quarter, which staked San Diego to a 20-3 lead.

“Branden Oliver stepped up,” said Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers. “He got his feet wet today and some carries and he had a couple good runs. Guys are going to have to step up.”

“The first one was a good feeling just to get it out of the way, to see what it felt like in the regular season,” Oliver said. “On the last one, it was a power play to the other side, and I bounced it outside.”

Oliver attended UB’s game on Saturday and said his father and numerous former UB teammates were at Ralph Wilson Stadium on Sunday.

“It’s a great feeling to come back and play in Buffalo,” Oliver said.

