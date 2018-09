Area golf for Sept. 22

area golf

BRIGHTON PARK: Presidents Cup Match Play — Championship Flight: Eric Schottke def. Spin Winslow, 1-up. A Flight: Pat Mclain def. Paul Twarozek, 3 and 2. B Flight: Dean Becker def. Mike Cassese, 2 and 1. C Flight: Dave Krupp def. Paul Wood, 1-up.

DANDE FARMS: The Fall Harvest — Overall champions: Dan Nowak/Tony Renkas 64; runners-up: Jonathan Williams/Mike Young, Gary Neuschel/Rick Dean, Marv Maynard/Mike Martha 65 (tie).

LANCASTER: Ladies Fall Harvest — Overall champions: Andrea Sapone/Christy Sapone 70. Flight 1: Mickey Ryan/Donna Harris 72. Flight 2: Janel Farolino/Sarah Daughton 72.