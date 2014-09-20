Thomas S. Giordano, owner of the Forget Me Not Flower Shop

Sept. 14, 1943 - Sept. 11, 2014

Thomas S. Giordano of North Buffalo, a retired florist shop owner, died Sept. 11 after a short illness. He was 70.

Born in Buffalo, he graduated from Lafayette High School. Mr. Giordano was the owner of The Forget Me Not Flower Shop on West Chippewa Street, which he operated from 1972 to 2004.

He loved the ocean and lived for many years in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Most recently, he had spent time with his daughter and granddaughter in Costa Rica.

After retirement, it was said, his entire life was dedicated to the love he had for his grandchildren.

He was a frequent visitor to the Saratoga Race Track during the high season and a member of the Bridgewater Country Club in Fort Erie, Ont. He was an avid golfer and New York Yankee baseball fan.

Survivors include his two daughters, Liza G. Giordano Marlette and Susan J.; a brother, Robert; a sister, Susan F. DiVincenzo; and six grandchildren.

Services were held Sept. 14 at Lombardo Funeral Home in Amherst.