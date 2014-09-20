TINKLEPAUGH, Loretta Ruth "Ruth" (O'Connor)

TINKLEPAUGH - Loretta Ruth (nee O'Connor) "Ruth"

Age 81, of North Tonawanda on Thursday September 18, 2014, mother of Jeanne (R. Michael) Wantz, Michael Tinklepaugh, Stephen (Barbara) Tinklepaugh and Lori (Donald) Richards; sister of James (Mary) O'Connor, Ralph

(June) Plumer, Barbara Eaton, John "Ray" (MaryAnn) Plumer, Esther Culivan, Loretta "Nicky" Smalley, Fred Plumer and Margaret (Dick) Lennerton;

grandmother of Kara, Michael (Jenn), Jennifer, Jessica, Sarah, Jason (Gabrielle) and Christopher; great-grandmother of 11 and one great-great-grandchild. Friends received on Sunday

2-4 and 6-8 PM at the BRUNNER FUNERAL HOME, 156 Robinson St., North Tonawanda. A Mass of Christian

Burial will be held on Monday at Our Lady of Czestochowa Church at 930 AM. (Please assemble at church). Memorials may be made to Meals on Wheels or Buffalo Hospice, Inc.