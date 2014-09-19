Letter: U.S. must act now, pursue clean energy

U.S. must act now, pursue clean energy

There’s no doubt about it, climate change is here. It is real, documented and has caused sea levels to rise, super storms, droughts and other extreme weather. The climate crisis is one that is exacerbated by the continuation and expansion of fossil fuel extraction. As opposed to ensuring that we keep our planet intact, here in New York we’ve seen the fossil fuel industry continue to push for hydraulic fracturing for methane gas.

Not only is fracking environmentally degrading and linked to health impacts, it also releases high levels of fugitive emissions that add to climate change. Methane gas is often touted as a “clean” transition fuel, yet the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change found that methane is far worse for the climate than thought before.

The bottom line is that climate change threatens all of us and the ecological systems that we depend on for life. The choice is to either continue down a dangerous, unsustainable path with fossil fuels and polluting extraction methods like fracking, or to embrace a new future with the transition to sustainable, clean energy alternatives. Now is the time to stand up for climate justice.

On Sunday, world leaders are coming to New York City for a U.N. Summit on Climate Change, and thousands will flood the streets as part of the People’s Climate March. Buffalo’s Sierra Club Niagara Group is hosting a bus that will take us there. Don’t allow the fossil fuel industry to continue to ruin our planet for its bottom line. Get on the bus and be part of the clean energy revolution.

Rita Yelda

Buffalo