KOCH, Dorothy C. (Green)

August 30, 2014, age 90, beloved wife of 68 years to Nelson C. Koch; loving mother of Denise, Dennis (Julie) Koch and the late Bonita Doherty; cherished grandmother of Shawna (Ernest) Kreuzer and James Doherty; adored great-grandmother of Kristopher and Kaden; dearest sister of Melburn (Iris) Green, Korleen (late Raymond) Franczak and Daniel (Carol) Green; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Wednesday from 1-3 and 5-7 PM at the Zurbrick-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 5615 Broadway, Lancaster, where a Funeral Service will immediately follow at 7:00 PM. Friends invited. Flowers gratefully declined. If so desired, memorials may be made in Dorothy's memory to Faith United Methodist Church Memorial Fund. Mrs. Koch worked for 20 years as a lunchroom monitor in the West Seneca Central Schools and also dedicated 50 years to teaching Sunday School Class at Faith United Methodist Church in Lancaster. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com