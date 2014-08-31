Where we live: Orchard Park

Orchard Park

The Orchard Park School Board has awarded a $226,000 contract to Allgaier Construction of Clarence for reconstruction of the senior high school baseball dugouts and pavilions at Eggert and South Davis elementary schools.

Allgaier submitted the lowest of five bids for the work, which is scheduled to begin this fall and be completed in time for spring activities. The highest bid was $373,000.

Also last week, the School Board accepted two donations from the Quaker Athletic Booster Club: one for $15,094 is to fund the 2014-15 freshmen football program and another for $1,048.74 is to pay for miscellaneous football equipment for all district football programs.

This week:

• The town’s Conservation Board meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the basement meeting room at the Municipal Center, 4295 S. Buffalo St.

• The village’s Planning Board meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the first-floor conference room at the Municipal Center.

• A Town Board work session begins at 6 p.m. work session Wednesday in the Supervisor’s Conference Room at the Municipal Center.

• A pancake breakfast to raise money for the new Orchard Park Community Activity Center will be held from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday at Zebb’s Deluxe Grill, 3349 Southwestern Blvd. The event is sponsored by the Senior Council.

• Orchard Park Public Library is hosting a book sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday at 4570 S. Buffalo St. For more information, call 662-9852.