Suspect in wave of car break-ins arrested running from Falls ramp

NIAGARA FALLS – Police arrested a B Street man spotted running from the city’s Rainbow Parking Ramps on First Street early Saturday following an evening of four car break-ins.

Gregory A. Stephens, 50, is charged with possession of burglar tools. Police said a screwdriver found on the suspect matched up with pry marks found on at least two of the targeted vehicles, and blood found in the interior of another vehicle will be tested to see if it is Stephens’.

At the time of the arrest, about 2:30 a.m., officers were investigating one break-in and heard glass breaking on a lower level and spotted the suspect running, police said. Stopped on Rainbow Boulevard, Stephens had the screwdriver in his pocket and shards of broken glass on his clothing and a leg cut, police added.

The Rainbow ramps break-ins occurred between 3 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. Saturday. Also Friday, from 5:30 to 11:15 p.m,, three cars were broken at Seneca Niagara Casino and Hotel. Police are attempting to determine whether if there is a connection.