Family defends Wyoming County parents arrested in teen girl’s death

Fifteen-year-old Marissa M. Ikeler died from an epileptic seizure in January, according to her paternal grandmother, who contends the Wyoming County teenager’s parents were faithful in making sure she took her medicines.

Lynnette Kemp says she is certain because she repeatedly stressed to her granddaughter, diagnosed with epilepsy as an infant, the importance of taking her medications, and that the teen assured her she was.

“Marissa and I were very close. We had impressed upon her that she could not ride her horse unless she took her medications. She could not have seizures and be on her horse. We were not going to put her in danger. She had no problem with that because she loved the horse. The horse was her world,” Kemp said Friday.

Jeremy P. Ikeler and Astrid Ikeler, Marissa’s parents, were indicted earlier this week on charges of criminally negligent homicide for allegedly failing to provide their daughter with her medication and proper care.

It was not until May 2 that the Erie County medical examiner ruled Marissa’s Jan. 27 death a homicide caused by medical neglect. Wednesday, the parents, who live in the Town of Castile, were arrested following the indictment issued Tuesday. They remain at the Wyoming County Jail in lieu of $5,000 bail each.

The day before Marissa died, an ambulance crew responded to a call seeking first aid for “a 15-year-old female that had a seizure and was not breathing” at the Ikelers’ home in the 5200 block of Route 39, just outside the Village of Castile.

Marissa was pronounced dead from her injuries at 12:05 p.m. the next day at Women & Children’s Hospital in Buffalo.

The delay in concluding the criminal investigation against the parents was caused by a lengthy process in obtaining medical records on Marissa from Texas, where the Ikelers previously lived, Wyoming Sheriff Gregory Rudolph said Friday.

Rudolph and Wyoming County District Attorney Donald G. O’Geen declined to comment further, though O’Geen said an update on the case will be issued Tuesday.

In shedding some light, the DA also released a statement Friday, stating sheriff’s investigators and medical examiner officials “sought out numerous types of documents which took a significant amount of time to acquire and assess,” and, he added, “All of the agencies have taken this matter seriously from the outset, but at the same time justice dictates a thorough review so that a rush to judgment is not made.”

The explanation did little to soothe Kemp.

“I am devastated about Marissa’s passing and now this,” the grandmother said. “They are totally ripping this family apart.”

Jeremy Ikeler, a decorated Army veteran who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, moved his family back to his native Western New York from El Paso last summer when his military service was coming to a conclusion because of service-related injuries, relatives said.

Erin M. Ikeler said her brother and his wife, whom he met while stationed in Germany, are devoted parents.

He was raised in Bliss, graduated from Letchworth Junior-Senior High School and joined the Army.

“From everything I know to be true, all I can say is that it is contradictory to what they have been charged with,” Erin Ikeler said. “They are caring and loving parents. It was seven months ago to the day when Marissa died that they arrested her parents, and I am very concerned over why it took so long.”

She added that her brother, who currently works in farming, has health insurance from his past military service and was able to afford medications for Marissa.

When Jeremy Ikeler relocated here, his mother said, he made sure there was enough medication to cover his daughter during their transition period to local doctors.

“Marissa had a smaller seizure earlier in the day, and they made an appointment to see the doctor,” Kemp said of her son and daughter-in-law’s action on Jan. 26.

“Marissa was a very levelheaded kid, very smart, and she knew I stuck to the rules,” she said.

Kemp, who lives on a farm in Castile, says she gave Marissa a horse soon after she arrived here and was training her along with Marissa’s two younger sisters to compete in riding competitions.

“It was my understanding from Marissa that she was taking her meds. I had no reason to doubt her. I was with her daily,” Kemp said.

Marissa’s sisters, Megan, 8, and Mikayal, 11, are staying with their grandfather, Craig Ikeler, and his wife, Debra.

Both Kemp and Erin Ikeler say Jeremy and Astrid are shocked and heartbroken over the allegations against them.

“My son just cried. He sobbed, he sobbed horribly, when I saw him Thursday in jail,” Kemp said. “My daughter-in-law is a stay-at-home mom, and she is still in shock.”

The parents are scheduled to appear in Wyoming County Court on Oct. 23. Wyoming County assistant public defender Gregory A. Kilburn is representing Jeremy Ikeler and attorney Raymond P. Sciarrino is assigned to represent Astrid Ikeler.

Marissa, whose horse is named Lady, was scheduled to start ninth grade next week at Letchworth Junior-Senior High School.

Besides horseback riding, she also enjoyed playing soccer, according to Erin Ikeler, who said she is confident her brother and sister-in-law will be exonerated.

