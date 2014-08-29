Aug. 29, 1989: Ralph Wilson's threats to move the Bills called 'a tempest in a teapot'

It was 25 years ago this month when Bills owner Ralph C. Wilson Jr. caused panic and outrage with the notion that he might move the team out of Orchard Park at the end of its original lease on Rich Stadium.

While News reporter Sharon Linstedt reported on Erie County Executive Dennis Gorski’s confidence that a new deal would be completed, in a separate piece she reported that engineers and public officials had mixed opinions on whether the then-14-year-old stadium would have outlived its usefulness by the end of the lease.

"Gorski rules out 'hurry up' strategy with Bills despite Wilson’s words"

" 'Ralph Wilson made a prediction about the team's future and he's certainly entitled to do that,' Gorski said. 'However, none of us can know for sure what will happen in the course of the next nine years.' "

"Some say stadium soon will be obsolete, while others predict a long, useful life"

" 'Common sense tells us the useful life is about 25 to 30 years," [Bills General Manager Bill] Polian told The News. "I'm not an expert on stadium architecture, but I know Rich Stadium is no longer a state-of-the-art facility.' "

