Points after: Lions 23, Bills 0

Quick highlights from the Buffalo Bills' exhibition loss the Detroit Lions in Ralph Wilson Stadium ...

What it means: The Bills finished their preseason 1-4. While preseason records are insignificant, it was an ugly 1-4, especially for the starters.

EJ Manuel does little: Manuel had another unimpressive game. On three possessions, he completed three of his seven throws for 56 yards. One was a dump pass Fred Jackson turned into 20 yards. Another completion was a fluke ricochet Robert Woods corralled for another 20 yards. The Lions sacked Manuel twice.

Sammy Watkins hurt again: The Bills' first-round draft pick went over the middle and got popped by linebacker Ashlee Palmer. Watkins left the game with a rib injury. It's not immediately known if it was the same rib injury from two weeks ago against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Jordan Palmer's lackluster debut: The Bills' newest quarterback went 9 of 22 for 73 yards with three interceptions. The performance was reminiscent of Matt Leinart last year. Leinart showed up right before the final preseason game, stunk and got cut.

Play of the game: Detroit quarterback Kellen Moore feathered a gorgeous pass to Corey Fuller in the end zone from 25 yards out. Fuller went to ground for the catch to give Detroit a 17-0 halftime lead.

Bills inactives: Tight ends Scott Chandler, Lee Smith and Tony Moeaki, guard Chris Williams, cornerbacks Stephon Gilmore, Corey Graham, Bobby Felder and Mario Butler and safety Jonathan Meeks.

Coming up: NFL teams must cut down their rosters to 53 players by 4 p.m. Saturday. The Bills open the regular season Sept. 7 against the Chicago Bears.