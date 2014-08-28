MIODONSKI, Edna (Czaplicki)

August 26, 2014, at age 96, beloved wife of the late Louis J. Miodonski; dearest mother of Penelope L. (Nicholas L.) Vastola of Houston, TX; loving grandmother of Lynn (Jeffery) Vastola Caudill and John M. (Courtney) Vastola; great-grandmother of Lauren E. Caudill; dear sister of the late John, Bernard, Cecelia, Jeana and Claire. There will be no prior visitation. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Friday at 9:30 AM at St. Joseph's Cathedral, 50 Franklin St., Buffalo. Friends invited. Please share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com