Share this article

print logo

Aug. 28, 1989: Oh My! George Takei stops by Buffalo

| Published | Updated

Twenty-five years ago this week, the man who today is the internet’s biggest meme generator was in Buffalo for a Star Trek convention.

"Mr. Sulu" gleefully took in the architectural sights of downtown — apparently, in some cases, through the windows of a MetroRail train.

"Trekking right along"

“’I have really enjoyed discovering downtown Buffalo.  Actually, the core of the downtown. I'm an architecture buff and historic preservationist."

Steve Cichon – Steve Cichon, news director at WECK Radio and publisher of BuffaloStories.com, tells the stories of Buffalo's past through The News' BN Chronicles. He is a local radio and TV veteran, historian and author of five books.
There are no comments - be the first to comment