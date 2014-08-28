Aug. 28, 1989: Oh My! George Takei stops by Buffalo

Twenty-five years ago this week, the man who today is the internet’s biggest meme generator was in Buffalo for a Star Trek convention.

"Mr. Sulu" gleefully took in the architectural sights of downtown — apparently, in some cases, through the windows of a MetroRail train.

"Trekking right along"

“’I have really enjoyed discovering downtown Buffalo. Actually, the core of the downtown. I'm an architecture buff and historic preservationist."

