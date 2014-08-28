Aug. 28, 1989: New marketing tells the world 'Buffalo's Hot!'

The “Buffalo. Believe it!” campaign was devised in the wake of a survey that discovered most people outside of Buffalo didn’t have a good impression of the city.

The Chamber of Commerce decided to focus on some of the good things going on in town, explaining that “Buffalo’s hot!" and pointing to events like the World University Games and “booming business.”

"New chamber ad campaign stresses what’s hot about Buffalo"

" 'Buffalo. Believe It!' is the theme of the $270,000 primarily regional (within 450 miles of the city) print advertising and direct mail campaign designed to make decision makers aware that Buffalo is 'hot.' "