GIUGA, Violet M. (Hall)

GIUGA - Violet M. (nee Hall)

August 24, 2014, age 93, of Cheektowaga, wife of the late Mariano; dear mother of Grace (Thomas) Humphrey, Philip and Daniel (Marlene) Giuga; loving grandmother of 10 grand, 21 great-grand and four great-great-grandchildren; daughter of the late Frank and Teckla Hall; predeceased by one brother and four sisters; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd. (2 blocks east of Dick Rd.), Thursday, 9 AM and St. Martha Parish, 9:30. Visitation Wednesday 2-4 and 7-9 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo. Condolences at www.PACERFUNERAHOME.com