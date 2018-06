KELLEY, Patricia M. (Kocher)

Of West Seneca, NY, May 11, 2014, beloved mother of Sharon (Michael) Bielli; sister of Paul (Carole) and Duane (Barbara) Kocher. Relatives and friends are invited to a memorial service Saturday, August 30, at 11 AM at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca.