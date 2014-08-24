Cheektowaga man killed in hit-and-run incident

An 18-year-old man has been charged with leaving the scene of a crash that killed a 47-year-old man this morning on Borden Road in Cheektowaga.

Cheektowaga police have not released the names of the suspect or victim.

A car driven by the 18-year-old man struck the 47-year-old man from Cheektowaga at 7 a.m. as the victim was walking northbound along Borden Road in the fog line area, said Lt. Steven Berecz.

Police charged the suspect with leaving the scene of an accident with personal injury.

Berecz said the 18-year-old drove away from the crash, but he was pulled over about a mile away after an off-duty officer who was driving home observed part of the crash and followed the car and had him stopped.

Berecz said no other charges have been filed against the 18-year-old, but said the investigation is in an early stage.

