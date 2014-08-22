POND, Arthur A., Jr.

POND - Arthur A., Jr. August 19, 2014, of the Town of Tonawanda, NY, beloved husband of the late Florence (Roode) Pond; dear father of Donna (Robert) Meahl and Arthur (Luanne) Pond III; survived by seven grand- and eight great-grandchildren; brother of the late Harris (Mary) Pond and Gladys (late Edgar) Bowser. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service Saturday at 1 PM at the Church of the Nativity United Church of Christ, 1530 Colvin Blvd., Tonawanda. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Church of the Nativity UCC. Arrangements by LESTER H. WEDEKINDT.