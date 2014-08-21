BRIM, Bruce P.

BRIM - Bruce P. Of Lockport, August 19, 2014, husband of Judy (Rey) Brim; father of Andrew (Julie) Brim and Amy Tobias; grandfather of five: Ian, Jack and Andrew Brim, Ella and Sam Tobias; brother of Douglas (Phyllis) Brim and Wenda (Lowell) Behm. Relatives and friends may call Friday, August 22 from 3-6 PM in Prudden & Kandt Funeral Home, 242 Genesee St., Lockport. A Memorial Service will be celebrated Saturday, August 23 at 11 AM in the First Presbyterian Church, 21 Church St., Lockport. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the church or to Niagara Hospice would be appreciated by the family. Visit www.pruddenandkandt.com.