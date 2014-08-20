Aug. 20, 1954: Buffalo's original waterfront opportunity – LaSalle Park

For at least the last 30 years, Buffalonians have looked at the inner and outer harbors as areas of opportunity to make Buffalo’s waterfront among the finest in the nation.

Look back 60 years ago, and the waterfront areas we are seeing rejuvenated today were still a living part of Buffalo’s role as a major lake port and an industrial and agricultural center. City fathers were looking for new life at a different part of Buffalo’s waterfront — a place long taken for granted for its green grass and public access to views of the river.

LaSalle Park had “provided possibilities for 25 years” by 1954, and it was hoped that development of the Niagara Extension of the Thruway (I-190) would be the impetus for creating a park from worn-out industrial areas along the water.

"LaSalle Park’s potential — fine; But over-all plan is needed"

"What's needed -- now more than ever before -- is an over-all plan for developing and rehabilitating this area and the entire waterfront.

"If Buffalo's ever to do the job, now's the time."