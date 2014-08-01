KABALAN, Karam E.

KABALAN - Karam E. Of Amherst, entered into rest July 30, 2014, beloved husband of Nadia (nee Ramia) Kabalan; devoted father of Richard (Georgina) Kabalan, Mark (Shirley) Kabalan, Sami (Zeina) Kabalan and Rita Kabalan; cherished grandfather of Matthew (Katherine), Nicholas, Jonathon, Elias, Norah, April, Aimee, Christian, Charbel and John Paul; loving son of the late Elias and Asma Kabalan; dear brother of seven sisters and a brother; also survived by relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Sunday from 3-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. John Maron Church, 2040 Wehrle Dr., Williamsville, on Monday morning at 10 o'clock. (Please assemble at church.) Interment Mart Moura Cemetery, Lebanon. On-line condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com.