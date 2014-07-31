Man takes plea deal in assault on grandmother

LOCKPORT – A Niagara Falls man who allegedly struck his 89-year-old grandmother in the head Dec. 20 pleaded guilty to two charges Thursday in Niagara County Court.

Jerry D. Sweney, 45, of Independence Avenue, admitted to third-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal mischief, and could be sentenced to as long as two years in the County Jail when he returns before County Judge Matthew J. Murphy III Sept. 25.

The woman, who has since turned 90, was moved to a nursing home after the incident. She had been living with Sweney for eight years. Sweney is being held in lieu of $25,000 bail.