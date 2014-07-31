July 31, 1954: Trying to get 40,000 birds out of a North Buffalo neighborhood

It was a serious problem for Buffalo’s Central Park neighborhood, just south of Main Street and Hertel Avenue.

A tremendous roost of anywhere from 30,000 to 40,000 starlings and purple martins had taken up residence in a few block area, causing damage and health concerns over the mess the birds left behind. Worse, the starlings were seen as an invasive species and were forcing out established birds.

Trucks drove through the neighborhood and piped in distress sounds of the starling over the course of a few days, with the hopes of driving away the starlings, saving the other birds and avoiding the potential public health problems of too many birds.

"Attack on starlings in Starin-Depew area will start Monday"