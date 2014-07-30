July 30, 1987: Tornado smashes into Cheektowaga

July 30, 1987, was a day that residents of Cheektowaga from that time likely will never forget, according to coverage from The Buffalo Evening News:

"It lasted perhaps 10 minutes, but the memories will last a lifetime. The devastation it wreaked will take months, perhaps years, to repair, and some of the loss is irreplaceable.

"Cheektowaga residents are cleaning up today in the aftermath of a tornado that ripped through the Union Road-George Urban Boulevard area Thursday, leaving $15 million in damages and plenty of broken dreams in its wake. The twister cut swath (of) destruction through the busy business district along Union Road, then leapfrogged into the residential neighborhood, damaging or destroying at least 40 homes.

"Scott Fleetwood of Buffalo was standing near the intersection of Walden Avenue and Union Road when he snapped a shot of the funnel cloud, above. Minutes after the storm passed, left, residents gathered outside the roofless house of Richard Herko on George Urban Boulevard."

See a gallery of photos from the tornado's aftermath here. Below are some page scans from The News the day after the tornado struck.