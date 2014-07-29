SCOMA, Mary T. "Marie" (DiGiacomo)

July 28, 2014 of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved wife of 52 years to Peter J. Scoma; dearest mother of Camille (John) Madsen, Peter (Vivian) Scoma and Julie Scoma; dear Nonna of Erica (Mark) Lillis, Amanda Madsen, John Madsen and Anthony Scoma; daughter of the late Sebastiano and Carmella (nee LaPorta) DiGiacomo; sister of Joseph DiGiacomo and the late Pasquale "Pat" (Martha) DiGiacomo; sister-in-law of Anna, Florence, Albert, Marian, Richard (Denise) Scoma and predeceased by other brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Wednesday from 3-8 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 5090 Transit Road (south of Como Park Blvd.) where funeral services will be held on Thursday at 8:45 AM and from St. Gabriel Church at 9:30 AM. Entombment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.sliwinskifuneralhome.com