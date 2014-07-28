July 28, 1954: Buffalo’s first female traffic judge is tough

“A speeding mark on their license often seems a cute trick to them, rather than a flirtation with death," said City Judge Madge Taggart, who was Buffalo’s first female traffic court judge.

Taggart had no problem in taking a license to make a point, “reminding a car can be as dangerous as a loaded gun.”

"As traffic court judge, she is critical of heedlessness"

“City Judge Madge Taggart, who concludes three months as Buffalo’s first woman traffic court judge Friday, is making heavy use of her judicial power to suspend licenses of those who ‘fail to recognize driving is a privilege, not a right.’ ”