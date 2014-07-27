Where we live: Clarence

Clarence

A section of Goodrich Road is expected to remain closed through mid-September during replacement of the bridge crossing Black Creek.

The road is closed between Lapp and Tonawanda Creek roads. Detours are posted.

Work on the bridge, which was built in 1936, precedes a $3 million reconstruction of the road itself. The latter project, to be funded entirely with Erie County Capital Improvement Project funds, will involve widening the pavement and relocating ditches away from the pavement’s edge.

This week:

• Clarence Summer Orchestra will perform “Hits from the Oscars” at 7 p.m. today in Town Park, 10405 Main St. Featured soloists will be violinist Amy Schroder and Luke Fleming on viola. There also will be a community reception in the Town Park Clubhouse.

• Clarence Hollow Farmers’ Market is open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 10717 Main St., between Ransom and Salt roads. Weekly features include entertainment, an animal rescue group, local business and a winery.

• The 13th annual Brothers of Mercy Garden Party, to support their mission of caring for the sick and elderly, is scheduled for 9:15 a.m. to noon next Sunday on the estate of Dr. Greg Daniel, 5930 Newhouse Road. An outdoor Mass will be celebrated by the Rev. Eugene Slomba. Catering is by Banchetti by Rizzo’s and there will be an art sale, silent auction and raffles. Admission is $50. For more information, call 543-8368.