New names added to Amherst Veteran’s Memorial during ceremony

Eighteen new names were added to the Amherst Veteran’s Memorial during a ceremony Friday at the memorial wall, located at Amherst State Park, 400 Mill St.

It was the third unveiling of names since the memorial was dedicated in 2011 for veterans who have a connection to the town, said Amherst Councilmember Guy R. Marlette.

The new names inscribed on the memorial are: Robert D. Cunningham; Robert N. Eberhard; Chester G. Ellis; Carl O. Fischer Sr.; George H. Gesel; Henry Donald Loskorn; Edward T. McGrew Sr.; George J. Measer; Robert A. Miles; Albert H. Miller; Iris J. Muegel; Anthony R. Orlando, Sr.; Felix Piotrowski; Louis R. Reif; Horst R. Schoene; Harry V. Stephen; Robert H. Stephen; and Anthony Zuppa.