July 25, 1979: Psychic prediction of Niagara Falls calamity proves false

Through a séance in her Connecticut home, self-styled psychic Pat St. John was said to have heard of impending doom at Niagara Falls on July 22, 1979, at 4:56 p.m.

For the week leading up to the appointed time, extra police were posted around the Falls, and parts of the state park were roped off. The Army Corps of Engineers was on high alert.

A crumbling Terrapin Point, according to the vision, was going kill dozens of people on the land and in the water — particularly on the Maid of the Mist.

After the prediction was mentioned on a local television show, it quickly cascaded through the national media.

But with the eyes of the world focused on Niagara Falls, nothing happened. It was instead another instance of someone using the majesty of the cataract to bring herself fame.

It wasn’t all for nothing, though. KB Radio’s Dan Neaverth did write a song about the coverage of the event by Channel 7 reporter Miranda Dunne.

"Investigation reveals Falls ‘prediction’ was nothing but a charade"

"Indeed, the 'pre-knowledge' of the alleged disaster at Niagara Falls was supposedly communicated by a 'departed spirit' to a number of people, of which she was only one, at a seance conducted in her home in Bridgewater, Conn., on June 9."

