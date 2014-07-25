OREILLY, EDWIN R.

O'REILLY - Edwin R. Age 86, passed away peacefully in Venice, FL on May 16, 2014. He is survived by his loving wife, Barbara D. O'Reilly; his sons, Douglas and Thomas and three grandchildren and two step-grandchildren, his eldest son, Robert, had passed away in January 2012. Edwin R. O'Reilly was born on November 11, 1927 in Buffalo, New York to parents, Robert M. and Esther O'Reilly. Edwin graduated from Lafayette High School in Buffalo in 1943. He went to the University of Buffalo and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in 1951. He played football at the University of Buffalo Bull's teams and was a member of Phi Delta Kappa. He was also a member of the Westside Rowing Club rowing crew for many years. He received a Master's Degree in Education from the University of Buffalo in 1965. Edwin served in the US Navy during World War II in 1945 to 1946 stationed in Cleveland, OH. He was a member of the American Legion 40/8 Post and Post 527 for 58 years. Edwin was a dedicated educator his whole life having a profound effect on his thousands of student he taught, coached or mentored during his 32 year career. He started teaching biology at the newly opened Frontier High School in Hamburg, New York in 1955. He coached football and basketball. He became Science Department chairperson, and was active in local, national and state science organizations. He worked with the State Education Department on examination committees and as an examination writer New York Regents Biology exam. He subsequently became senior high school assistant principal and director of adult education at Frontier. He retired in June 1987. He was inducted into Science Teacher of New Year State Hall of Fame in 1980. Edwin was an avid conversationalist, naturalist, fisherman and bird watcher being a member of the Buffalo Audubon Society, Buffalo Ornithological Society, Buffalo Museum of Science and Buffalo Botanical Gardens. He was a docent tour guide at the historical Graycliff Mansion designed and built by Frank Lloyd Wright for many years. Edwin was leading member of Trinity Episcopal Church in Hamburg, New York serving on the vestry for 8 years. There will be a memorial party for Edwin on Monday, July 28, 2014 at 6:00 to 9:00 PM at Ilio Dipaolos Restaurant, South Park Ave., Blasdell. All friends and colleagues are welcome to attend.