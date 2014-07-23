July 23, 1979: Bells, Super Duper to buy Acme stores

It was a big deal in July 1979 when Philadelphia-based Acme grocery stores announced it would close all of its Western New York stores and lay off 508 employees.

Acme was the third chain to leave Buffalo in short order, behind Loblaw’s and A&P. It came to Buffalo when the company bought out the Danahy-Faxon/NuWay chain.

In the wake of yet another national grocery chain's leaving Buffalo, two of the three largest local chains picked up stores to cement their place among Buffalo’s grocery giants. Bells Markets announced it would take over the Acme location on French Road near Transit Road in Cheektowaga, while Super Duper -- owned by Flickinger -- agreed to buy 32 of 39 closed Acme locations.

Tops, which had taken over three A&P stores a few years prior, did not take over any Acme locations.

