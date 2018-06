LEWISTON – A free diabetes self-management workshop has been scheduled to begin Aug. 5 in the Tuscarora Nation Clinic, 5226 Walmore Road on the reservation.

Sponsored by the Niagara County Health Department and Office for the Aging, the program consists of classes from 9:30 a.m. to noon on six consecutive Tuesdays. Members of the Tuscarora Nation or their caregivers may sign up by calling 438-3030 or 278-1900.