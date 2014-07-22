Red Cross officials say blood, platelet donors urgently needed

Warning of a looming shortage, Red Cross officials in Buffalo have issued an urgent call for donors of all blood types and platelet donors.

Officials said local donations are down about 8 percent over the last 11 weeks – about 80,0000 fewer than expected.

“Hospital patients continue to need lifesaving blood this summer and they’re relying on the generosity of volunteer donors to give them hope in the days and weeks ahead,” said Kay E. Schwartz, CEO of the Red Cross New York-Penn Blood Services Region.

Red Cross officials said eligible blood donors with types O negative, B negative and A negative are especially needed, with an urgent need for platelet donations to assist cancer patients, bone marrow recipients and burn victims.

To donate, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit redcrossblood.org.