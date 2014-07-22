July 22, 1979: Foresight keeps touch of Old Buffalo for Medical Campus

Thirty-five years ago, many if not most Buffalonians saw the old, worn-out houses near Buffalo General and Roswell Park Cancer Institute as eyesores. The properties had become overgrown with brush and the structures were in disrepair, but the Landmark Society acquired the buildings and worked to find tenants.

Woodwork and architectural details were removed from houses near Main and Allen streets that were being demolished to make way for the Metro Rail station and preserved for later use.

The future of that neighborhood couldn’t be foreseen, with more new structures going up there than anywhere else in the city. These new buildings-- cutting-edge, modern-looking buildings—are the perfect complement to the wonderful Italianate architecture that was saved decades ago, just because people thought it deserved saving.

Now they offer Old Buffalo style and flavor to an area that is, in many ways, coming to define a New Buffalo.

“ ‘So much of the East Side has been torn down,’ (Austin) Fox regrets. ‘With nice street lights and rehabilitation, this could really be so attractive.’ ”