July 22, 1939: The newest trends in women's hairstyles

With “Buffalo Beauty Week” underway on this date in 1939, four new hairstyles for women were highlighted on the pages of The News.

The different cuts show sophistication without "mannishness."

Hairdressers move to lighten the crown of glory

“For the high school girl who combines athletic flair with a touch of sophistication, the Buffalo Hairdressers’ and Cosmetologists’ Association has created ‘The Bonny Lass…’

“The neckline is clipped, it is explained, although the appearance of mannishness is studiously avoided.”