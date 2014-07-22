MEINCKE, John E.

MEINCKE MEINCKE - John E. July 20, 2014,

age 91, beloved husband of the late Victoria J. (nee Kloch) Meincke; loving father of Mary Jane (Ronald) Heider, Edward J. (Kristie) Meincke and Elizabeth A. (Kevin) Steward; cherished grandfather of six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; caring brother of the late Roland (late Sally) Meincke; also survived by nieces and nephews. There will be no prior visitation. Arrangements by the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday from St. Amelia Church, 2999 Eggert Road, Tonawanda at 11:30 AM. Friends invited. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com