July 21, 1979: Cheering for soccer: Buffalo Stallions cheerleader tryouts

Buffalo was pretty excited about World Cup soccer this summer. The last time Western New York showed this much excitement over the game may have been in 1979, in anticipation of pro soccer coming to Memorial Auditorium for the first time with the Buffalo Stallions.

Just as exciting for the group of women pictured below, the chance to become a professional cheerleader for the Stallions.

“Fillies” hopefuls check out uniforms

“We’re looking for girls who have the flexibility to do the routines… We’ll teach them. We want girls with friendly, outgoing personalities.”