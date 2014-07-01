ANDERSON, Ambassador Douglas S.

ANDERSON - Ambassador Douglas S. Of the Tuscarora Nation, June 29, 2014, husband of Catherine G. Anderson; son of Duane S. and Isabell (Dubuc) Anderson; brother of Duane S. (Patricia) Anderson, Jr., Joseph M. Anderson and the late Rex Paul Anderson; brother-in-law of Holly Anderson; dearest friend of Neomie Diagostino and Ida Rickard; stepfather of Bess Thomas, Donald Earl Scott, Jr. and Joseph Lee "Zazoe" Scott. He is also survived by several grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, cousins and countless dear friends. The family will be present on Tuesday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the RHONEY FUNERAL HOME, 5893 Hoover Road, SANBORN, NY. Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday at 10:00 AM at Holy Family Chapel, 5180 Chew Road, Sanborn, NY. Flowers are gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the Charity of one's choice. Visit www.rhoneyfuneralhome.com for guest register.