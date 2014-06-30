Three Erie County residents charged with felonies in KMart jewelry theft

LOCKPORT – A Buffalo woman was arraigned in Niagara County Court Monday on charges of taking part in the Dec. 23 theft of more than $2,500 worth of jewelry from the KMart store on Military Road in the Town of Niagara.

Corrine M. Colby, 30, of Tonawanda Street, pleaded not guilty to fourth-degree grand larceny. Facing the same charge but yet to be arraigned are Christina M. Allein, 32, of Tonawanda Creek Road, Amherst, and Lonnie A. Horton, 43, of Wenro Place, West Seneca.

Colby’s court-assigned defense attorney, David Mansour, said in court that the value of the allegedly stolen goods was being overstated. County Judge Sara Sheldon Farkas said she’ll keep an eye on that issue as she reads the grand jury minutes.