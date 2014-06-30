Letter: Sending troops to Iraq is a reckless decision

Sending troops to Iraq is a reckless decision

You can learn to fly an airplane in your living room with manuals, videos, tapes and a mock-up of a plane’s instrument panel. In World War II, we watched films on every aspect of the use of military arms from the M1 rifle to anti-aircraft guns and tanks.

Today, instant live long-distance communication is so sophisticated it’s just like being there.

Why are we risking the loss of even one of the 300 additional U.S. Special Operations troops for the purpose of giving advice and training in Iraq?

Louis T. DiLorenzo

Lyndonville