Where we live: Amherst

Amherst

Amherst Lions Club has presented $500 grants to five students graduating from Amherst high schools and heading off to college.

The recipients of the 2014 Amherst Lions Club College Fund are: Khalil Williams, of Amherst High School, who will attend Nazareth College; Pedro Pereira, of Sweet Home High School, who will attend Boston University; Jessica Wheeler, of Williamsville East High School, who will attend Niagara University; Sarah Hornung, of Williamsville North High School, who will attend Daemen College; and Camille Green, of Williamsville South High School, who also will attend Daemen College.

This week:

• The Glen Park Joint Board meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Municipal Building, 5583 Main St.

• A meeting of the Conservation Advisory Council will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the municipal building.

• The town’s Independence Day Fireworks celebration will be Friday at Lake LaSalle on the University at Buffalo North Campus, with fireworks beginning at 10 p.m.

A concert featuring 23 Skidoo will be from 7 to 8:15 p.m. and the Erie County Wind Ensemble will play from 8:45 p.m. to 10. Rain date for the fireworks only is Saturday.